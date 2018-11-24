Seven people have been injured in a serious crash near Taupiri that has closed a section of State Highway 1.
Two cars crashed at about 11.50am, resulting in one person being seriously injured and six others receiving moderate injuries.
A helicopter has been dispatched to the crash.
The road has been closed at Great South Rd, diverting traffic south through Ngaruawahia, and at the Waikato Expressway/Gordonton Rd intersection.
Meanwhile, police are attending another serious crash on Huxley Rd, Whanganui.
The crash was reported shortly after 11am and involved a car hitting a power pole. There are no reports of injuries at this stage.
Huxley Rd at the intersection with SH3 has been closed.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.