Seven people have been injured in a road crash between Foxton and Levin in the lower North Island.

One has serious injuries and has been flown to Palmerston North Hospital by helicopter.

The others received minor to moderate injuries.

The crash, on State Highway 1 occurred at about 12.20pm and involved two vehicles.

Police are in attendance and say diversions are in place, but ask that motorists avoid the area if possible.

The NZ Transport Agency said the road was closed because of the crash at Poroutawhao.

