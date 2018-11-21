The case of Czech drug-smuggler Karel Sroubek is expected to be back with Immigration New Zealand on time tomorrow, his lawyer has confirmed.

Paul Wicks QC had asked for a two-day extension to respond to Immigrations investigation into Sroubek's residency after receiving it last Wednesday.

He said today he expected it to be back with Immigration NZ (INZ) tomorrow.

"There'll be no further extensions sought, it'll be all good to go by tomorrow I expect."

Wicks was hopeful of a response from Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway within a week.

He declined to comment on the findings by INZ contained in the file or what the outcome could be.

INZ said last week that its findings were given to Sroubek to give him an opportunity to comment and provide his views on any possible decision. His comments would be reviewed by INZ before the case went back to the minister.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Lees-Galloway have said they would like the results as quickly as possible.

The National Party has called for Lees-Galloway to be sacked for what they say was an incompetent decision.

The minister decided to cancel Sroubek's deportation liability and grant him residency under his real name despite Sroubek having gang associations and serving a prison term for smuggling MDMA.

He then ordered a review of the decision after a court document noted that Sroubek was twice granted leave to travel to Europe in 2009, which potentially contradicted the reasons why Lees-Galloway granted residency in the first place.

It is understood Sroubek's 2009 travel, under the name Jan Antolik, was not included in the original case file, and part of the reason for granting residency was due to fears for Sroubek's safety if he was deported.