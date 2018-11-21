The National MP for Tāmaki, Simon O'Connor, is considering running for the Auckland mayoralty next year.

O'Connor said he had been approached by people involved in local and national politics about putting his hat in the ring and is considering challenging Phil Goff for Auckland's top job at next year's local body elections.

Goff, the former Labour MP for Mt Roskill who led the Labour Party between 2008 and 2011, is expected to announce early next year he will seek a second term.

Waipareira Trust chief executive John Tamihere and two-time mayoral candidate John Palino are also considering standing for the mayoralty.

O'Connor said a lot of his constituent work related to local issues and concerns, like rates, the regional petrol tax, the upgrade of Tamaki Drive and cycleways.

He said the "council needs to be kicked into shape", become more accountable and show stronger leadership.

Yesterday, he challenged Goff on his Facebook page to show leadership over a cost blowout in moving Speedway from Western Springs.

Moving the Western Springs Speedway is going to cost $30m more than originally thought! How has the figure tripled in... Posted by Simon O'Connor on Monday, 19 November 2018

O'Connor, who has been the MP for the blue ribbon seat of Tāmaki since 2011 and the brother-in-law of National Party leader Simon Bridges, said he will decide before Christmas whether to ramp things up and make a formal decision in the new year.