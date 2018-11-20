Two people are in a critical condition after a crash involving a truck and van just south of Hamilton.

Emergency crews are at the scene on State Highway 1 at the SH21 interchange at Tamahere.

The crash was near the intersection of Bollard Rd.

Police said two people suffered critical injuries and diversions have been put in place.

Advertisement

The circumstances of the crash are not yet known and the Serious Crash Unit is now on site.

​

Emergency services were called to the scene about 6.40am.

SH1 TAMAHERE, HAMILTON - ROAD CLOSED - 7:50AM

Due to a serious crash #SH1 is now CLOSED between Hillcrest Rbt (#SH26) and Tamahere Int (#SH21). Detours are in place & congestion exists. Please avoid this area & use alternative routes: https://t.co/6Ak66Ov4fO ^TP pic.twitter.com/MIhpw3Y6aa — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) November 20, 2018

The NZ Transport Agency Waikato warned motorists in the area to expect delays.

The road had been closed and diversions were in place.

Those heading to and from the Hamilton Airport were advised to consider using SH3 instead.