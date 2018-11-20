Begging and rough sleeping will be banned near shops and eateries in Tauranga CBD's from next year.

Councillors have voted 5-6 to include bans on begging and rough sleeping within five metres of the public entrances to retail or hospitality premises in the Tauranga City, Greerton and Mount Maunganui CBDs in the Street Use and Public Places Bylaw.

The bylaw will become law on April 1, 2019.

The council's staff estimated the bylaw would cost $215,000 a year to enforce - covering an extra enforcement officer, another related role and potential prosecution costs - but the council voted unanimously to commit no extra funding for enforcement in it's next budget.

Advertisement

How they voted:

For: Mayor Greg Brownless, Deputy Mayor Kelvin Clout, Terry Molloy, Larry Baldock, Max Mason, Bill Grainger

Against: Steve Morris, John Robson, Leanne Brown, Catherine Stewart, Rick Curach.

Earlier:

A week ago a council committee, which included all elected members, recommended the bans.

The resolutions passed by a one-vote majority and would do so again today if no one changed their vote.

In a 1pm meeting, the council is scheduled to vote on adopting the new rules as part of the Street Use and Public Places bylaw.

Today's decision will come almost a year to the day after Councillors Terry Molloy and Bill Grainger put the bans on the council's agenda via a November 21 notice of motion.

Molloy made the proposal after surveying retailers and finding that issues relating to beggars and homeless people were one of their biggest complaints.

Many retailers have strongly supported the bans and have shared stories about the impacts on their staff and businesses.

The council faced immediate resistance from social agencies and community groups that worked with homeless people.

The council's own legal advisors tried to steer the council towards a gentler approach.

They recommended the council ban aggressive and intimidating begging, but councillors felt that was toothless and asked for a stronger option.