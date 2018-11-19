Don't be fooled by a fine start to the day in Auckland, the region is facing another cold and wet day with thunderstorm threats looming.

Metservice meteorologist Angus Hines said unstable conditions throughout the nation will also hamper the weather around Auckland.

"The shower activity is really going to be picking up, becoming more frequent for a time in the middle of the day and afternoon," he said.

"From about late morning until the afternoon there is a risk of moderate thunderstorms and hail as those showers become pretty chunky overhead."

Temperatures will struggle to climb over the mid-teens tomorrow with light westerlies expected throughout the region.

Meanwhile, flights were disrupted and roads were closed yesterday as a late wintry blast hammered the lower South Island.

Queenstown Lakes District Council confirmed yesterday morning the Crown Range was closed and trucks would work to clear it following heavy snow overnight.

MetService also predicts heavy snow is likely to fall in inland Southland, Central Otago and inland Clutha for the next 48 hours.