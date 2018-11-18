A teenager has admitted killing a workmate at an Auckland factory.

Lima Feleti, 18, appeared today in the High Court at Auckland before Justice Kit Toogood and later pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a 19-year-old man.

The teenager had fatally assaulted his colleague with a weapon at an East Tamaki factory on September 7.

He had earlier pleaded not guilty after the charge was upgraded to manslaughter.

Feleti and the victim were workmates at cardboard box manufacturer Charta Packaging.

The Crown had indicated CCTV footage of the attack had been recovered.

Feleti will be sentenced next year.

