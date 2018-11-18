Emergency services in the Tasman district are attending a serious two-car crash which is blocking State Highway 60 in the Redwood Valley area.
A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 60, also known as the Coastal Highway, around 3.55pm.
"Indications are there are a number of people injured, and emergency services are working to get them out of the vehicles," the spokesperson said.
Traffic is being diverted at Maiseys Rd and Redwood Valley Rd.
