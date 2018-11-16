Firefighters are battling a large scrub fire in Hawke's Bay.

The 200m by 300m fire is near Mere Rd, about 8km northwest of Hastings.

Stonecroft Wines vineyard is on Mere Rd and Craggy Range's Gimblett Gravels vineyard is in the vicinity.

A spokeswoman for the Fire and Emergency service said 10 fire engines and a command unit were at the fire.

A helicopter is on standby to assist.

The spokeswoman said there had been no reports the fire was near any buildings.

The Hawke's Bay weather forecast is for fine conditions today, with light winds, sea breezes and a temperature high of 20C.