A person was rushed to hospital after being repeatedly stabbed at a Nelson beach this morning.

Police were called to Tahunanui Back Beach about 8am to reports of disorder.

They arrived to find one person had been stabbed a number of times. The person was taken to hospital.

Police said two Nelson men, aged 21 and 32, have been arrested and charged with "a number of serious offences".

They have been remanded in custody until they appear in Nelson District Court on Monday.

If you saw anything concerning or unusual in the Tahunanui area before 8am today, including sightings of a silver VW Golf car, call Nelson police on (03) 546 3840 or anonymously phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.