Kiwi Commonwealth Games medalist Danny Codling has offered what he describes as a "simple remedy" to reduce the dangers of corporate boxing events - wear bigger, softer gloves.

The former pro boxer, who won a bronze medal at the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games, says if corporate boxing events are going to remain legal in New Zealand, 18 ounce gloves should be mandatory.

"I don't want to get to poo pooing certain brands, but competition gloves in general are too tough," Codling said.

"Especially with injures of late out of these corporate events, they're either going to stop it, or they need to change the regulations around the striking.

"I have quite a simply remedy: put some different regulations around the gloves. Make them heavier, but also it's the style of glove, the way the glove is made. They can heavier gloves but they actually feel lighter and faster if that makes sense.

"The gloves that they use now, it's almost like a condensed hardened leather. All you've got to do is pick up a pair of 16 [ounce gloves] and you'd say 'okay yeah, I still wouldn't want to get whacked by this'.

"My father gave me a pair of 18 ounce gloves and I love them. When you punch with them there's that amount of air in them, there's a pocket of air that has to be pushed out so it's almost like having a pillow fight."

The comments from the Kiwi welterweight boxer, come in the wake of the death of 37-year-old Christchurch man Kain Parsons who was critically injured in a charity fight on November 3.

Parsons died after being injured in a bout against Steve Alfeld during the Fight for Christchurch event at Horncastle Arena. He was not wearing headgear.

Inspector Darryl Sweeney said police were "liaising with the event organisers and officials to fully understand the circumstances surrounding his death".

"We are in contact with and extend our sympathies to Mr Parsons' family at this difficult time," he said.

"His death and all facts surrounding it will be referred to the coroner."

Parsons' family issued a statement through police earlier this week.

"The family of Kain Parsons wishes to advise that tragically he has succumbed to the brain injury he received at the Fight for Christchurch on Saturday 3 November," it says.

"We wish to acknowledge and thank the amazing team in the ICU ward at Christchurch Hospital, the paramedics at the event, along with the many doctors, nurses and medical professionals who left their tables to quickly come to Kain's aid.

"The outpouring of heartfelt support from family, friends, colleagues and the public has been humbling and very much appreciated.

"Kain gave his life in the pursuit of raising money for those less fortunate and his enormous heart, selfless attitude and gentle giant nature will leave a void in the lives of so many.

"Kain is survived by his wife and three beautiful children who will miss their family man more than words can express."

A Givealittle page dedicated to raise funds for the Parsons family has already raised more than $30,000.

The boxing event's promoter Callam Mitchell said he and his team were devastated.

"On behalf of the entire Fight for Christchurch community, we extend our sincere condolences to Kain's family, friends and workmates," he said. "Our thoughts are naturally also with Kain's opponent during this incredibly difficult time."

Mitchell said he had spoken to Parson's coach, Alfeld and Alfeld's coach, and they were "completely traumatised" by the incident.

"We have already reached out to police, providing our full co-operation into their investigation of what happened."

New Zealand Professional Boxing Association (NZPBA) president Pat Leonard said "everyone is in shock".

The death comes after two Auckland men suffered head injuries during corporate fight nights earlier this year.