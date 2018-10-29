Two people have died following a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Ohakuri, south of Tokoroa
One further person has critical injuries and another is seriously injured.
State Highway 1 remains closed.
Diversions remain in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Advertisement
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
A St John spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at 5.15pm and had two ambulances in attendance. A rescue helicopter was also on its way.
She said they were treating one person who was in a serious condition.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.