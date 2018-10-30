Thousands of people from across the North Island are expected to descend on Rotorua to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are visiting the city on Wednesday as their tour of New Zealand winds up.

Accommodation is close to full and Rotorua Association of Motel's chairwoman Shelley Hobson-Powell said she was fully booked.

"No doubt it will be a similar case with Airbnb," she said.

Advertisement

"[The] town will definitely be picking up for it, but it can be quite a busy time for us anyway."

A quick look on booking.com shows most accommodation was in high demand or booked out for Tuesday and Wednesday night.

For locals without an invitation to one of the private engagements, the only opportunity to see the royals will be at the Government Gardens walkabout.

The walkabout will be the couple's only provincial public appearance in the North Island and, with thousands expected to attend, people are being advised to arrive well in advance and to be prepared for any weather.

MetService forecaster Cameron Coutts said the downpours experienced yesterday were expected to pass by the time the royals arrived.

"There will maybe be some morning cloud around but it will mostly be a sunny day, getting up to the mid-teens."

He said it was looking like it wouldn't be bad weather for some "royal spotting".

The walkabout is scheduled to take place from 3.30pm to 4pm along Queen's Drive.



Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick will greet the royal couple on their arrival and take part in the walkabout with them.

Motorists are being warned to expect congestion and some traffic delays, but alternative transport is being offered to minimise disruption.

Rotorua Lakes Council will open the Village Green at Rotorua Lakefront for additional carparking from 8am and the Bay of Plenty Regional Council is providing a free park and ride service.

The park and ride car park, at Arawa Park, will be open from 9am and buses will be running at regular intervals to the Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre between midday and 5pm.

In addition to the extra parking, residents and visitors can utilise free City Ride buses throughout the day, which are also being provided by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.