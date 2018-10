A two-car crash has blocked State Highway 3 near Waitara, north of New Plymouth.

Police and ambulance were called to Big Jims Hill, near Brixton, just before 3pm today to find one car blocking the middle of the road and another car off the road.

Three people were taken by ambulance to Taranaki hospital with moderate and minor injuries.

The New Zealand Transport Agency has reported the road is closed and told motorists to follow the directions of emergency services.

