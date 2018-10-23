A 14-year-old girl has been killed after a hit and run in Oamaru last night.

The fatal collision happened at around 10.40pm in Severn Street.

Detective Sergeant Hannah Booth said the girl was hit and killed by a car.

"Following the crash the vehicle involved failed to stop."

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing. Police are seeking sightings of a dark-coloured older sedan "travelling at speed".

* If you have information or were in the area at the time of the incident, call Oamaru Police on 03 433 1400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.