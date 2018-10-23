Streets in residential areas of Te Atatū South could be set for a speed-calming makeover after Auckland Transport receives feedback on proposals.

Speed tables, speed humps, and raised intersections are all being put forward by AT as potential measures to slow vehicles in the area.

AT is seeking feedback on their proposal as part of its commitment to reducing death and serious injuries on Auckland roads but 60 per cent in the next 10 years.

The area restricted inside Te Atatū and Edmonton Rds to the south, and Central Park Drive and Henderson Creek to the west.

It is also subject to a future lower speed limit of 30km/h.

Last month AT announced it was planning to introduce a speed limit of 30km/h in the city centre, bounded by the central city motorways.

The public consultation is set to be released next month with a wider package of lower speeds to make the streets safer for pedestrians, cyclists and residents.

AT wants to drop speed limits on 700km, or 10 per cent, of the city's roads to address a sharp rise in the number of serious crashes in Auckland.

Town centre roads like Broadway in Newmarket and Tamaki Drive in Mission Bay and St Heliers will have their speed limit reduced to 30km/h or 40km/h.

Rural roads that will drop to 80km/h include parts of the Coatesville-Riverhead highway out west, Matakana Rd to the north and Alfriston Rd in the south.

Between 2013 and 2017, the number of road deaths in Auckland rose from 48 to 64 and serious injuries rose from 438 to 749.

Group manager network management and safety for AT, Randir Karma said the Te Atatū South proposal will improve safety for everyone.

"We want to make our residential streets safer for everyone, whether they walk, ride bikes or motorcycles, or drive," he said.

"If a person is hit by a vehicle travelling at 50km/h, the risk of death is 80 per cent. If they are hit at 30km/h, that risk reduces to 10 per cent.

"We want to create a slower speed environment in Te Atatū South based on what our analysis of local crash data and vehicle speeds is telling us, the number of schools, parks and shops in the area, and safety concerns from residents."

Feedback on the proposal will confirm the locations of traffic calming measures and construction is expected to be completed in mid-2019.

The residential speed management programme is part of AT's $700 million investment in improving road safety and is part funded by the Regional Fuel Tax.