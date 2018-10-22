New Zealand has been basking in the sunshine for much of this month while experiencing warmer than average October weather - but that will change.

A speed-bump in the form of a cold southerly change will briefly affect daytime temperatures by up to 15 degrees in some places, WeatherWatch warns.

The southerly change will make inroads on the country late on Wednesday and will see Kiwis pack on the layers on Thursday and Friday.

Areas of Canterbury could see daytime highs drop by over 15 degrees and elsewhere in Otago and Southland, highs could drop by as much as 10 degrees.

On Wednesday, Gore will sit proudly on 20 degrees before dropping to a shuddering 10 degrees on Thursday.

The North Island will come away from the cooler front largely unscathed following the cooldown weakening after Wellington and other eastern areas.

"Wellington fades from highs in the late teens first half of this week to mid to low teens late week," WeatherWatch said.

"Hawke's Bay is warmer than average for the rest of October by day, with the exception of Friday where the highs drop from being 19 to 25 degrees across the region to 15 or 16 ... but it bounces back to warmer than average by the weekend."

The weather change hardly touches western parts of the country but the West Coast will see a slight temperature drop towards the end of the week.

However, those from the Taranaki northwards might be exposed to heavy downpours this weekend with subtropical connections.

"This late week/weekend cloud cover and downpours in the upper half of the North Island will drop temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees but many areas will still be warmer than average," WeatherWatch said.

"The cooler change on the eastern side of the North Island fades out around Gisborne on Friday.

"Gisborne goes from 23 degrees on Thursday to around 16 on Friday but then back to around 20 by Saturday."