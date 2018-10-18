(Please keep in mind this advice may not apply to all residential bin services.)

Nothing can rile people up more than coming home from a long day at work to find their stinky, full rubbish bin hasn't been collected on collection day.

And I know this for a fact, previously working for a residential bin collection company as a customer service representative. The majority of my phone calls mostly started with the common question: "Why was my bin not collected!?"

Before picking up your phone, here are some possible reasons why your bin was left full to the brim.

Advertisement

Public Holiday

As I trawled through Facebook this morning I noticed a theme throughout the NZ community pages. A link to the Auckland Council page showing what day your bin will be collected next week due to Labour Day being a public holiday. Usually, when there is a public holiday it means your bin will be collected the day after your normal collection day. You can go with the safer option by putting it out on your normal day, but make sure to leave it for another day during the weeks with a public holiday in it.

via GIPHY

Bin not out

Depending on what bin service you use, make sure to put your bin out early in the morning on your collection day before the driver run starts. Otherwise, the driver may have already gone down your street and say your bin wasn't out. Also, people have been caught out as the driver's run can change at any point during the year, which means they could come down your street a different time than you're used to. I'm sure you've seen your neighbours putting their bins out the night before - which is always the best option.

Bin not kerbside/object in the way

Another reason your bin may not get collected is because your bin wasn't kerbside. Always put it out to the kerb (even on the footpath if there's no grass) so that the rubbish truck arm can reach it. The same goes if there's an object such as a car is in the way. I know it's not your fault, but that's part of the gig. With the bin service I worked with, they drivers couldn't get out of the truck because of health and safety issues - hence why they couldn't move your bin.

via GIPHY

Bin too heavy

There is weight limit the truck arm can handle, which is 50kgs. I have had calls where people complained, but then I found out they put things in the bin such as soil or bricks which made the bin far to heavy to be picked up.

Bin too full

Sometimes you want to get the most out of your buck by squishing your rubbish down to make room for more. However, if you compact your rubbish too much it makes it harder for the rubbish to come out... therefore leaving you with a half emptied rubbish bin. If this ever happens it best to loosen your rubbish for the next collection, otherwise you'll be left with the same conundrum again the next week.

via GIPHY

Bin overflowing

If the driver comes by and sees the lid open with a rubbish sticking out - he may not collect. As you can imagine, when the arm stick outs and tips into the hopper with your overflowing bin, the excess rubbish might fly out and scatter across your street - which nobody wants.

via GIPHY

Incorrect bin type

There a many different bin services around including different rubbish brands, garden waste brands and recycling. If you put your rubbish in the wrong bin, it will be missed.

(Another pro tip: Make sure your house number is clearly on the right bin type so the driver knows it's yours.)

Incorrect contents

You'll be surprised what people put in their rubbish. According to the Auckland Council site there are a list of things you shouldn't put in your rubbish bin:

• Hot ashes

• Medical waste

• Garden waste

• Recyclable items such as paper and cardboard

• Chemicals and hazardous items

• Building material

• Large household items

However, it's best to check with the companies you use just in case the list is different.

West Auckland orange tags

If you live in West Auckland, the Auckland Council have come up with an interesting approach by using orange bin tags. You buy one, write your address on it and wrap it around your bin so they know you've paid. However, some residents have had the issue of people walking by and getting their tags ripped off. I don't really have any advice on this other than hope for the best or give the council a call if it has been missed.

Driver

Now, there is a chance the driver missed your street or is even running behind. The best thing to do is to leave your bin kerbside and call the company you use to find out what's going on.

via GIPHY

My bin disappeared!?

I thought I'll add this because it's something that can happen and some people have no idea what to do next. Firstly, there are few reasons your bin has gone missing. Your neighbour may have accidentally taken it, the bin may have fallen into the truck hopper, someone has actually stolen it or something like below has happened. Have a look around your street first, otherwise it's best to call your provider for a new bin.

via GIPHY