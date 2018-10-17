A second man has been charged with the murder of King Cobras gang member Luke Riddell, who was killed at a rural Canterbury property on Saturday.

The body of 28-year-old Riddell was found on the side of Grange Rd in Charing Cross on Saturday.

Charing Cross is a farming district west of Christchurch.

The 24-year-old man has been charged with murder and is expected to appear in Christchurch District Court later today.

A scene examination at Telegraph Road would continue today.

Police wanted to thank the public for their assistance during the investigation.

"We acknowledge the public's concerns regarding this incident and are pleased to be able to bring this matter before the courts," Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell said.

"I would also like to acknowledge the high-calibre work of the skilled investigation team involved in this case."

A man was arrested yesterday in relation to the ongoing homicide investigation.

A 35-year-old man appeared in Christchurch District Court yesterday morning charged with a number of firearms-related offences.

He has been remanded in custody and will reappear on October 25.