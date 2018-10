A series of earthquakes have been recorded in the Bay of Plenty this morning.

The biggest was a 4.8 magnitude quake that hit 45km north of Te Kaha at 5.04am at a depth of 31km.

Since then GeoNet has recorded five quakes in the Eastern Bay of Plenty including a 2.8 magnitude shake10km north-west of Whakatane at 6.33am at at depth of 8km.