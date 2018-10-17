National MP Maureen Pugh has responded to comments made by National Party leader Simon Bridges who called her "f***ing useless" in a telephone call with Jami-Lee Ross.

She said the comments from Bridges were disappointing to hear but had forgiven him after he reached out and apologised.

"Obviously, I was disappointed to hear today's comments. But Simon has apologised and I have accepted that," Pugh wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today former National Party MP for Botany, Jami-Lee Ross, released a recording of a telephone call he and Bridges shared.

Ross shared the audio on Twitter, claiming it proves allegations he made about Bridges agreeing to a $100,000 donation, also confirming he knew the source.

The six-minute phone call also reveals Bridges calling Pugh "f***ing useless".

I probably have annoyed Simon at times because I’m a fierce advocate for West Coast/Tasman... — Maureen Pugh (@MaureenPughNat) October 17, 2018

Pugh, the National Party list MP based in West Coast, wrote she may have annoyed Bridges by being too persistent at times about her region.

"I probably have annoyed Simon at times because I'm a fierce advocate for West Coast/Tasman," she said.

"I'm always in his ear, at times pushing the envelope for what is right for my community.

"I'm glad that JLR, a man who deliberately released a recording that he knew would embarrass me, is no longer in our caucus."

National leader Simon Bridges during his press conference over allegation made by Jami-Lee Ross. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Bridges fronted media after the tape was released and offered a "heartfelt apology" to Pugh.

"I have apologised profusely to her for my wrong comments," he said.

"I am mortified. There is no excuse for them."

Maureen Pugh is one classy woman! I am so proud to be her friend. https://t.co/Gjgah8Su7v — Judith Collins (@JudithCollinsMP) October 17, 2018

Bridges said the recording was a "blunt, private conversation" and "I obviously didn't mind my Ps and Qs".

The National Party leader said this had been a "big and hard lesson" for him to have learned.