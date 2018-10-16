A Christchurch woman has been found guilty of murdering her partner during a Christmas Day argument.

Franchesca Kororia Borell denied intentionally killing 26-year-old Hardeep Singh at a Cashmere Rd property in Christchurch on December 25, 2016.

Borell, 24, admitted manslaughter during her trial at the High Court in Christchurch, claiming she had thrown the knife at Singh, but did not mean to kill him.

However, a jury today sided with the Crown's evidence that Singh died from a stab wound rather than from injuries of a thrown knife, and that Borell's actions amounted to murder.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Owens welcomed the verdict, and said he hoped it would give Singh's family some closure.

Some of his family travelled from India to be in court but his parents were unable to make it.

"We hope this result provides some closure to them. However, we know it does nothing to replace the loss of their son, brother and friend," Owens said.

"We would like to thank the Christchurch Indian community who, along with the general public, have assisted with this case.

"Our thoughts are also with the whānau of Borell as this has also impacted significantly on them."

He added: "Hardeep's family have requested privacy at this time, but wish to thank those involved in bringing some closure and justice for Hardeep."