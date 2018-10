A police chase on State Highway 36 between Rotorua and Tauranga ended in a man's arrest early this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called about 1.20am about a car speeding excessively on State Highway 36 and Pyes Pa Rd.

Police chased the driver for a short time before he was stopped and taken into custody without issue.

A tow wagon was called and the driver will appear on driving charges including excessive speed and failing to stop for red and blue lights.