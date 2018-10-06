Police have released the name of a woman who died after being found with "unexplained" but critical injuries on a Hamilton street.

She was 24-year-old Takotoroa Mareikura.

Police were called to Charlemont St, Hamilton on September 29 about 8pm, where Mareikura had critical injuries. She was taken to Waikato Hospital but died overnight.

Police were continuing their investigation into Mareikura's death, and would like to hear from anyone who saw a silver station wagon in and around the Charlemont/Ulster St area, on Saturday, September 29, between 7-8pm.

Police had earlier said Mareikura was found without any major visible injuries, and her injuries were unexplained.

A local resident believed she likely suffered a head injury after possibly being hit by a car.

A resident of Charlemont St earlier told the Herald he believed the woman had earlier been drinking with her partner and his family.

Ryan Mirfin, 24, said he and a friend were watching a movie when they heard a commotion outside. He looked out the window to see a group of people on the road.

"We kind of heard someone shouting about calling an ambulance and ran out there and my friend just took charge. She was really good in the situation. She's done first aid training."

A man who the injured woman had been drinking with was also there.

Mirfin said he understood both the woman and the man were from out of town.

It was unclear what had happened but they understood the woman may have suffered a head injury as another person was moving their car. It didn't appear any malice was involved, he said.

She had either suffered the injury from the car itself or from landing on the road.

"She had few scrapes on her knees but seemed okay. To me, she just seemed to be showing all the signs of being drunk.

"From the sounds of things she may have walked into a car ... I don't think it was too malicious but I didn't see anything. By the time I saw her they had moved her on to the kerb."



Anybody with relevant information could contact Hamilton Central Police Station on 07 858 6200.



Information could also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.