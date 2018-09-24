A High Court judge has ruled Colin Craig can use truth as a defence in his defamation case against his former press secretary Rachel MacGregor.

Craig had failed to properly file the defence of truth in his pleadings and was relying on arguments of defence against attack and public interest.

The former Conservative Party leader and MacGregor are suing each other over several defamation claims.

However, yesterday Craig said not filing for truth as a defence was a mistake and asked Justice Anne Hinton for leave to amend his pleadings.

"Your main defence is truth, your main defence is just not pleaded," Justice Hinton laughed when addressing the issue this morning.

MacGregor lawyers, Hayden Wilson and Linda Clark, opposed Craig's application to amend his pleading.

Wilson said Craig defamed MacGregor, a former TVNZ journalist, by alleging she made false claims of sexual harassment.

He said a truth defence would require Craig to prove MacGregor was not sexually harassed and was also making the claims for "some ulterior motive".

"I am going to allow you to amend and plead truth," Justice Hinton ruled.

"Then I am going to allow Miss MacGregor to give further evidence ... to address that further pleading."

Craig argues he was defamed on three occasions by what MacGregor told Jordan Williams, in a media release by MacGregor in June 2015, and in a tweet on the same day.

MacGregor's lawyers argue she was defamed in four instances. Twice in two media conferences held by Craig, in a booklet titled "Dirty Politics and Hidden Agendas" which was delivered to 1.6 million Kiwi households, and in a letter to party members.

MacGregor's defence to Craig's claims will draw upon honest opinion, qualified common law privilege, truth and defence against attack.

MacGregor acted as a press secretary for Craig from 2011 to 2014, and was hired just three months prior to the 2011 general election.

She later resigned and filed the sexual harassment complaint.

A confidential settlement was reached in May 2015, but rumours quickly surfaced and were made public after.

In 2016, Craig was ordered to pay MacGregor more than $120,000 by the Human Rights Review Tribunal after it ruled he breached the confidentiality agreement in media interviews.

The trial, which is due to last two weeks, continues.