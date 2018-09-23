Searchers looking for missing South Otago man Ian Marshall recovered his body from the Clutha River late this afternoon.

Members of the Police Dive Squad located him in the river and his death will be referred to the Coroner.

Searches for the Balclutha man began last week. He was last seen about 11am on Thursday in the Koau Rd area.

Aged in his 60s, Marshall was believed to be wearing dark green overalls and gumboots.



Police said on Friday they received a report of a possible sighting of him on the riverbank near Crown St, Balclutha.

"While this was an outcome no-one wanted, we would like to acknowledge the Search and Rescue volunteers from across the district who have assisted with the search over the last three days," Sergeant Jason Leadley said.

"Police offer their sympathies to the friends and family of Mr Marshall."