Three people including a 16-year-old female have been arrested in relation to the aggravated robbery of a supermarket in Kaiwaka yesterday.



Detective Sergeant John Clayton said officers apprehended the three alleged offenders in Maungatoroto after information was provided by several members of the public.

"We'd like to sincerely thank the members of the public that recognised suspicious behaviour and reported it immediately to police," Clayton said.

"We received several calls that directly led to locating the alleged offenders in this incident and we are grateful for the quick thinking and actions of those people."

He reminded the public to report any suspicious behaviour to police immediately.

"Often timely information can lead to the apprehension of offenders, who will ultimately be held to account for their actions. It's about creating safer communities together."

Two males, aged 18 and 19 years old have been charged with theft, unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated robbery. They will appear in the Whangarei District Court today.

The 16-year-old female has also been charged and will appear in the Youth Court today.