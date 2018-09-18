A pedestrian has been hit by a bus in the suburb of Redwood in Christchurch.

Police said the pedestrian was in a critical condition and has been taken to hospital.

The crash happened on Main North Rd between Daniels Rd and Prestons Rd, Christchurch Transport Operations Centre (CTOC) spokesman Steven Mann said.

The crash has closed Main North Rd southbound, and traffic is being diverted on to Prestons Rd.

Traffic heading west, on Prestons Rd, should use Grimseys Rd and then on to Daniels Rd and back on to Main North Rd.

Those heading south from the Waimakariri Bridge, should use Marshland Rd,

Emergency services was called to the scene at Main North Rd at 8.10am.

Mann is asking all drivers to take extra care until the accident has been cleared.

A police spokesman said the serious crash unit will be investigating.

"The south-bound lane of Main North Rd is currently blocked and traffic

control is in place" the spokesman said.