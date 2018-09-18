Three people are in a serious condition following a serious crash involving two vehicles near Timaru.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the stretch of road on State Highway 1, known as the Canterbury Pacific Highway, at 3.40pm today.

Three seriously injured patients have been helicoptered to hospital.

Of the remaining patients, one person has moderate injuries, and four others have minor or no injuries at all.

The road is closed and diversions are in place near Orari.

Motorists are asked to avoid this route if possible or delay travel while emergency services work at the scene.