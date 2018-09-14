A house has been "extensively damaged" - but no people hurt - after being struck by a car this morning, a police spokeswoman says.

The incident occurred at 10am on Feasegate St in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa.

The crash occurred on Feasegate St, South Auckland. Photo / Google Streetview

Auckland Council was called to inspect the damage to the house before a tow truck was used to remove the crashed car, the spokeswoman said.

The car, a grey Toyota Spacio, had turned from Browns Rd into Feasegate St when the crash occurred.

It veered off the road onto a driveway, knocked down a section of a metre-high timber fence, crossed a second driveway and ploughed into the corner of a house.

It hit and smashed out a corner section of the house's concrete block foundation wall.

Weatherboards above were damaged, an internal plaster wall was cracked and the house's main water supply pipe was broken.

Steel struts were placed to support the corner of the building.

The house owners, a couple who declined to be named, understood the driver of the car, a middle-aged woman, had pressed the accelerator inadvertently.

The man from the house said he was sitting in the kitchen drinking coffee and reading a book when the crash happened.

"It was like a big bang. The house was shaking."

The house is insured and the couple are trying to contact their insurer.

Sergeant Stephen Meade, of the Manurewa police, said, when asked if charges might be laid: "That will be considered by the police once the investigation has been done."