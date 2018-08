Officials say there is no tsunami threat to New Zealand after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake off southeast Vanuatu.

The earthquake occurred at 10.32am at a depth of 10km.

The Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management (MCDEM) said the 6.7 magnitude was provisional and may be increased or decreased as more seismic data becomes available.

"Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will affect New Zealand."

