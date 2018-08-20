A breakdown on the Auckland Harbour Bridge heading southbound is causing delays for motorists heading towards the city.

The NZ Transport Agency tweeted about the incident at 4.50pm and reports one car is blocking the left lane of three on the bridge. The agency asks that motorists merge to the right to pass and to expect delays.

Congestion is building in patches heading northbound between Northcote Rd and Upper Harbour Highway. A crash is clear of lanes on the Upper Harbour Highway off-ramp.

Gravel has spilled onto Greville Rd before the roundabout and on the on-ramp. The Transport Agency is advising motorists to slow down and take extra care. Traffic is also heavy from Esmonde Rd.

Meanwhile, a number of other incidents throughout the Auckland region are causing disruptions for motorists starting to make their way home.

Traffic is heavy on the Southern Motorway between Khyber Pass and Greenlane heading southbound, again through Manukau. Citybound traffic on the Southern is heavy between Mt Wellington and Newmarket.

A queue is forming for the Northern Link on the citybound Northwestern Motorway, while the Waterview Tunnel heading southbound is free-flowing. Westbound traffic is heavy between Great North Rd and Lincoln Rd.

The Southwestern Motorway is heavy at times between George Bolt Memorial Dr and Neilson St heading northbound. Traffic heading south is heavy between George Bolt Memorial Dr and Massey Rd, again approaching the Southern Link.