Julie Anne Genter's cycle to Auckland Hospital at 42 weeks pregnant is making headlines around the world.

Genter announced on Instagram last week that she was off to be induced and decided to cycle as there was "no room in the car".

Genter, who is Minister for Women as well as Associate Transport and Health Minister, said the ride put her in the "best possible mood".

"This is it, wish us luck! [My partner and I cycled because there wasn't enough room in the car for the support crew ... but it also put me in the best possible mood!]"

Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter featured in the BBC.

She made it seem effortless, and her feat was picked up by several international media over the weekend including the BBC and The Guardian.

The New York Times also ran a story yesterday, as did CNN.

Australian media organisation SBS also ran a story quoting her Instagram post, along with the ABC.

Genter is expected to take three months leave from Parliament before returning in November.