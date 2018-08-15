Four men have been arrested and face an array of drug charges after police carried out eight search warrants throughout the Nelson area today.

The warrants were carried out at residential and rural addresses in Nelson, Richmond and upper Moutere as far as Takaka Hill.

Police found and seized Class A drugs including methamphetamine and LSD, a sawn-off shotgun, a Taser, cannabis and firearms.

A 34-year-old man is facing around 40 drug-related charges, including supplying Class A drugs. He appeared in Nelson District Court today and has been remanded on bail.

Two men, aged 34 and 53, will be summoned to appear in court on charges related to unlawful possession or cultivation of cannabis.

The fourth, a 48-year-old man will also be summoned on unlawful possession of firearms and related charges.

Acting Nelson Bays Area Commander Detective Inspector Paul Borrell said the operation was focused on snaring locals who have some affiliation to criminal gangs.

"We are absolutely committed to exposing and apprehending those in our communities who choose to deal harmful drugs, especially those supplying to our young people."



"The significant physical and social carnage that many of these drugs cause to our communities, especially methamphetamine, is unacceptable.

"We are committed to lessening that harm and holding those responsible to account," he said.

Nelson police are always interested to speak to members of the community who may wish to confidentially pass on information in relation to drug dealing, on (03) 546 3840.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555

111.