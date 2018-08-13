A crash on Auckland's motorway network is causing delays to Auckland Airport this morning.
The NZ Transport Agency said the crash about 7.20am on George Bolt Memorial Drive was blocking a southbound bus lane just before the Landing Drive roundabout.
The crash had since been cleared but delays are expected to continue.
Traffic at 7.45am
Northern Motorway
Citybound:
Heavy between Greville Rd and Northcote Rd.
Northbound: Free flowing.
Southern Motorway
Citybound: Heavy between Drury and Takanini. Heavy in patches between Highbrook and Newmarket.
Southbound: Free flowing.
Northwestern Motorway
Citybound: Heavy at Royal Rd, moderate to heavy between Rosebank and Western Springs.
Westbound: Free flowing.
Waterview Tunnel Southbound Free flowing.
Southwestern Motorway
Southbound: Heavy through Hillsborough Rd.
Northbound: Free flowing.
Waterview Tunnel Northbound Free flowing.
George Bolt Memorial Drive
Southbound Crash clear of lanes approaching the airport causing delays from Kirkbride Rd to the airport.
Northbound Free flowing.