A group of quick-thinking bike shop staff restrained a man who punched a colleague as he tried to rob their shop.

Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott said the man entered the store on Queens Drive at 12.50pm, walked behind the counter and demanded a staff member open the till.

"The staff member refused to open the till and another staff member asked the man to leave the shop. The man then punched this staff member," Wescott said.

The staff member was not injured and other members of staff quickly came to help and restrained the man.

Wescott said the assisting staff members then flagged down a passing police car.

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody and has been charged with demanding with menace and aggravated assault.

The man charged is due to appear in Hutt District Court on August, 11.

Police would like to commend the quick-thinking of the staff involved for their actions, which has enabled us to apprehend this man and hold him to account for his offending.