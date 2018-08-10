Commuters heading home north of Wellington tonight are in for a nightmare run with State Highway 1 down to one lane following a crash.

A truck and trailer unit with a digger on board rolled earlier today at the Paremata roundabout.

SH1 at Paremata train station was down to one lane.

A police spokeswoman said a tow truck with a crane on it was due to arrive at the scene to remove the truck and trailer, but this would take some time.

Advertisement

Some of the lanes would be closed again, meaning significant delays for people travelling north on SH1 tonight.

Police asked motorists to delay their journey or choose another route to head north this evening on SH1 from Wellington.