Powerball wasn't struck but one lucky Strike player from Christchurch has walked away with $300,000 during Lotto tonight.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto and the winner snared it with Strike Four during tonight's live draw.

The winning numbers of draw 1775 were 14, 17, 18, 20, 25 and 37, with a Bonus ball of 24 and Powerball of 5. The Strike numbers were 37, 14, 25 and 18.

Powerball has jumped from $18 million tonight to $20 million for Saturday night's draw. Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $200,000.