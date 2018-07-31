A 98-year-old World War II veteran and her daughter were burgled in their North Shore home on Saturday night, metres from where they slept.

Adele Graves and her daughter Libby were asleep when somebody allegedly reached through the dog flap on the lounge door, turned the key on the deadlock and entered their home.

Just metres away from their bedrooms the unknown intruder rifled through their possessions, before making off with $600 cash, a driver's license, credit and debit cards, and Libby's car, a white Toyota Rush, which had her mother's walker, wheelchair and disability permits inside.

The pair had no idea they had been burgled until the following morning.

Advertisement

"I just couldn't believe the fact, I had been laying in bed stark naked, and somebody had walked around me," Adele said.

"That's a bit scary in the first place."

Adele Graves at her home in Torbay where she lives with daughter Libby. Photo / Diego Opatowki

When she woke up she found her daughter distraught.

"She was screaming her head off. Someone had taken her car."

The ordeal had made her feel unsafe to be alone.

"If [Libby was] to leave for a few days and leave me on my own, I just couldn't do it."

Libby didn't discover they had been burgled until after she woke at about 6am to find the door slightly ajar.

"I looked out the window and realised my car was gone, with all of mum's stuff, her disability sticker, wheelchair and walker."

They even took the keys to the electric scooter.

"I think they wanted to take it too but it was a bit heavy."

She thought they had been targeted.

"It was quite an in and out burglary," Libby said.

"They obviously targeted older people, a couple of women on their own. I am very angry people would do this sort of thing.

"Also my mum is a World War II veteran. She and her colleagues made our country the way it is now. In all of her life she never experienced anything like this."

Libby Graves at her home in Torbay where she lives with her 98 year-old mother. Their home was broken into on Saturday night. Photo / Diego Opatowki

Adele had served in the British Air Force during World War II.

She moved to New Zealand with her family in 1966.

Libby, who works as an occupational health nurse, said the ordeal had made them feel unsafe in their own home.

"We count ourselves lucky that we didn't wake up when they were in our house.

"It has taken away my joy of looking at the stars at night, because I am never going to leave the curtains open again.

"The person was probably in the garden watching as I slept. It is a horrible feeling.

"I am worried if I have to work at night and leave mum. We will always make sure someone is here now."

Adele Graves outside her home in Torbay where her daughter's car was stolen, with her wheelchair, walking frame and disability permits inside. Photo / Diego Opatowki

They wanted to share their story to make other people aware, she said.

"Even in lovely Torbay. There are lovely people around, but not everyone is lovely."

People with dog and cat doors also needed to be careful, she said.

"We had a deadlock on the door but left a key in, in case of a fire.

"And also elderly people, those on their own need to be more aware, and get to know your neighbours."

Waitematā Police Sergeant James Bolton said they were investigating the incident, reported to have taken place in Torbay either late Saturday evening or in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who had seen the stolen vehicle, a 2007 white Toyota Rush, registration KTC591.



Anyone with information about this incident could contact Waitematā Police on 09 477 5004 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.