Counties Manukau Police are seeking witnesses to the fatal crash that killed Xavier Browne earlier this month.

The 19-year-old died five days after he was hit by a vehicle on Casuarina Road at around 10.20pm on July 7.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the horrific event and want to speak to anyone who may have seen this crash occur and has not yet spoken to police.

The crash occurred near a house party and may have been witnessed by others.

Advertisement

Police also want to hear from anyone who has any photos or videos of the incident or the aftermath as they may be able to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information which may assist police enquiries is asked to contact Constable Will O'Connell at the Serious Crash Unit at Counties Manukau Police on 09 263 2761.