Dozens of friends and family members are sharing their grief and memories online after the death of two east Auckland students in a horrific crash yesterday.

A 13-year-old Pakuranga College student, Ella Berrington, died in the incident early yesterday morning, which also killed teenager Nathan Quist.

Ella was a Year 9 student at Pakuranga, while Nathan was a student at Tāmaki College.

Before moving on to college, Ella had attended Pigeon Mountain Primary School.

Speaking to the Herald on Saturday, Pigeon Mountain principal Ian Dickinson said he had been "shocked and saddened" to hear of her passing.

"Ella was a wonderful girl throughout her time with us whose smile and positive attitude brought a lot of happiness to both her friends and teachers," said Dickinson.

"We had nothing but joyful times during Ella's six years with us.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this devastating time."

Pakuranga College principal Mike Williams said he had spoken to Berrington's family.

"We're doing what we can to provide support.

"Our priority at this time is looking after family and friends."

A friend of Ella, Georgia Wilson, posted on Instagram: "For those of you who don't know or are unsure, yes my best friend Ella is gone, she past in a car accident early this morning. I would like to thank everyone for sending love to this gorgeous girl she would be so thankful. Rest easy I love you so much xx.

"You were the only person I could be myself around and talk to about everything and cry to you when I need you and hug when I need a hug and no matter what we would always be there for each other. And now your not here so I have no one I can tell everything. I'm just in so much shock I still can't believe that your gone," Georgia wrote.

A friend of Nathan, Cam Bryson, posted: "Rip Nathan you left too soon hope your in a better place and can't wait to ride with you again one day."

Nathan had recently participated in the Oxfam Ration Challenge, raising $428 for Syrian refugees in doing so.

"I'm taking on the Ration Challenge to show refugees that I'm with them, not against them," his fundraising page read.

"I'd be grateful if you could sponsor me! You'll help to provide food, medicine and education for Syrian refugees; and support people living in poverty around the world."

Police said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash in which the teenagers' car slammed into a building in Pakuranga Rd about 4.30am yesterday.

A bunch of flowers marked the scene of the crash by yesterday afternoon.

A patch of torn up grass marked where the car appeared to have come off the road.

Two street lights had been knocked over and a fence on the side of Pakuranga Rd was crumpled and partially ripped off.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw a dark-coloured Honda Accord near Pakuranga Rd about 4.30am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Counties Manukau Serious Crash Unit on 09 261 1300.