A man has been arrested in relation to an incident involving three men armed with weapons allegedly forcing their way into a Mount Maunganui home this morning.

A 29-year-old Northland man was due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow facing an aggravated burglary charge.

Western Bay of Plenty area commander Inspector Clifford Paxton said police received a report of an aggravated burglary at a Valley Rd property at 4.20am.

When police arrived, it is alleged three men carrying weapons ran from the house and got into a car.

Paxton told the Bay of Plenty Times he believed the people at home during the attack were not the intended victims.

Police had since recovered two vehicles which were being examined and further inquiries were being made.

