A Waikato man who shot and killed a Katikati grandfather while hunting has avoided jail.

Quentin Clay McCreedy and Gordon Douglas Leech, 57, were hunting deer in the Kaimai Range when McCreedy mistook Leech for a deer.

He fired one shot which fatally struck him in the chest.

McCreedy, of Waitoa, was charged with careless use of a firearm causing Leech's death which he admitted at an earlier court appearance.

He was back in the Hamilton District Court today for sentencing by Judge Rosemary Riddell.

The pair were hunting in dense remote bush off Wairakau Rd, about 15km south of Te Aroha.

Leech was alone, while McCreedy, 37, was hunting with another person.

The pair were hunting over Easter weekend during the roar, or peak hunting season - when stags roam fearlessly on the prowl for female deer.

McCreedy and Leech were about 26m away from each other when the shot was fired.

McCreedy's lawyer Roger Laybourn pressed the judge to consider a sentence of community detention.

McCreedy was an experienced hunter of 12 years but admitted that he hadn't properly identified his target.

Police prosecutor Marc Hepworth said a jail term was more appropriate due to McCreedy breaking a key rule of hunting in not identifying his target.

The judge agreed he has broken a fundamental rule of the sport and noted McCreedy's own admission that he had got caught up in "stag fever".

She took into account the victim's views that they did not want him jailed coupled with his genuine remorse and the fact he was likely to lose his job as a career truck driver.

She accepted that the incident was out of character for him and that he had an unblemished record.

Judge Riddell sentenced him to six months' community detention with an overnight curfew of 7pm to 7am, one year supervision, 200 hours' community work and to pay $10,000 in emotional harm reparation he had earlier offered.