Police arrested three people in relation to the recent string of aggravated robberies.

Police have arrested three people in relation to the recent string of aggravated robberies targeting Dunedin dairies following a raid in Ocean Grove today.

A police spokeswoman said a 27-year-old man and two women, aged 19 and 20, were arrested following the execution of a search warrant at an Oregon St property about noon today.

They will appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow, facing charges including aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary, the spokeswoman said.

The warrant followed an investigation into three robberies targeting local dairies since last month: the Musselburgh Food Centre on June 7, the Stadium Store in St Kilda on Sunday evening and the Elgin Food Market in Maryhill on Monday night.

Police also recovered a firearm, one of several items thought to be linked to the robberies.

Detective Sergeant Dylan Ross, of Dunedin, said today's arrests were a ''great result''.

''Police would like to thank the public for their assistance."

"Being a victim or even a witness to these serious crimes is extremely traumatic and they also have an impact on the wider community.''