A Givealittle page has been set up for a pregnant woman whose partner died in a car crash in Tauranga last week.

Parminder 'Perry' Singh Jabbal, 27, died in a collision with a truck on SH36 on July 11. Police and the coroner are investigating the circumstances.

He left behind family in India and his Kiwi partner Saraiah Waerea, 25, who is due to have their son in October.

After Jabbal's death, Waerea moved from the shed they rented in Tauranga to stay with friends in Rotorua while she looked for a home, but said she was struggling.

The company Jabbal worked for, Healthvision, has set up a Givealittle fundraiser for Waerea.

An internal collection within the company raised $1000, which has been matched by chief executive Claudia Wyss.

Wyss said Jabbal was a popular in-home carer who helped many clients achieve wellness and independence. He was missed by clients and colleagues alike.