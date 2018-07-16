A man is being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire erupted in a microwave in a Thames boarding house.

While fire damage was limited to the microwave and a wall, the rest of the building suffered smoke damage.

Northern fire communications shift manager Craig Dally said the fire was one of two in the greater Waikato in the past 12 hours after a Hamilton home suffered moderate damage.

Thames Volunteer Fire Brigade senior station officer Shane Bromley said two crews were called to Brown St about 7am today.

They arrived to find the house full of smoke and a man, who was later treated for smoke inhalation, eating his toast outside.

A fire began in the microwave before a sprinkler system was activated and the occupants went outside.

Crews were currently airing out the building, he said.

Meanwhile, a Greenwood St, Hamilton, flat suffered damage to the roof and one bedroom after a fire began about 11pm yesterday.

The fire was extinguished by crews and a fire safety officer was investigating the cause.