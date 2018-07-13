A Christchurch bar manager who arranged for the establishment where she worked to be robbed - twice - has been jailed.

Joanne Smith was sentenced to six years, three months in prison in the Christchurch District Court today.

As well as the two robberies of the Fitz Sports Bar, Smith took part in the robbery of the Law Courts Hotel in Dunedin with her son Joshua Smith.

He was sentenced to five years when he appeared alongside his mother.

Almost $80,000 was stolen in the two raids on the Fitz Sports Bar in July and October last year.