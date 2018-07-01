A "large brawl" which broke out at a league club saw two people arrested and a number of people hospitalised.

Police were called to the Hibiscus Coast Raiders Rugby League and Sports Club in Whangaparaoa about 4pm on Saturday to reports of a large brawl.

A police spokeswoman said a number of people were treated in hospital for moderate to minor injuries.

The fight broke out during a game between Hibiscus Coast and the Mt Wellington Warriors.

A post on the club's Facebook page said they were not making any public statements while police were investigating.

"It is important that we support those that received injuries at the moment," the post read.

"The police have requested any video footage or photos that anyone has taken."

The Mt Wellington Warriors Rugby League Club refused to comment.

Auckland Rugby League said it was also unable to comment except to say the judicial process was underway.

Police said two men were arrested on "assault-type" charges.

A 27-year-old male is due to appear in North Shore District Court on July 5 and a 26-year-old male is due to appear on July 6.