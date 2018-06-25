The driver of a truck that crashed near Waverley today has died at the scene, police confirmed.

His name will be released after next of kin have been advised.

The truck rolled after its driver had what police said was a medical event.

A section of Kohi Rd was closed as emergency services attended the scene late this morning.

A resident said he did not see or hear anything, but police had asked his permission for cars to turn around using his driveway.

A woman who drove passed the accident implied the accident was serious. She made no further comment.

Police said they and other emergency services said the crash happened between Medlicott Road and Hughes Road at 10.51am.

"It appears the driver of a truck has had a medical event and their truck has rolled. The road is currently blocked and there are diversions in place," the spokesperson said.

"We can confirm now that the truck driver has died at the scene of the crash."



The road remained closed this afternoon.